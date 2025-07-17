15 Imminent Threats to Biodiversity That Researchers Are Actively Addressing

Biodiversity underpins ecosystem services that sustain life on our planet. Yet scientific assessments show species are disappearing at unprecedented rates. Urgent research must identify and mitigate the drivers behind these declines. According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), roughly one million species face extinction without immediate intervention. In this article, we explore fifteen imminent threats to biodiversity that researchers worldwide are actively addressing. Each section highlights the science, impacts, and potential solutions fueling global conservation efforts.