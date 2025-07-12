15 Fascinating Facts You Didn’t Know About DNA

DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the molecular instruction manual found in every living cell. It encodes the genetic information that determines everything from the color of your eyes to your risk for certain diseases. Often called the blueprint of life, DNA is essential for growth, development, and reproduction. Yet, despite its fundamental role, many aspects of DNA remain mysterious and surprising. Uncovering lesser-known facts about DNA not only deepens our understanding of biology, but also fuels our curiosity about the secrets hidden within our very cells.