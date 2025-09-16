15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman

Walter Jackson Freeman II (1895-1972) was an American physician renowned for his pioneering work in psychosurgery, particularly the lobotomy. (cambridge.org) Born into a family with a strong medical background—his father was an otorhinolaryngologist and his grandfather, William Williams Keen, was the first brain surgeon in the United States—Freeman’s early exposure to medicine influenced his career path. (cambridge.org) He performed thousands of lobotomies, advocating for the procedure as a treatment for various mental illnesses, which led to his notoriety in the field. (cambridge.org)