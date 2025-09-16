Home General 15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
General

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman

By Trista - September 16, 2025

Walter Jackson Freeman II (1895-1972) was an American physician renowned for his pioneering work in psychosurgery, particularly the lobotomy. (cambridge.org) Born into a family with a strong medical background—his father was an otorhinolaryngologist and his grandfather, William Williams Keen, was the first brain surgeon in the United States—Freeman’s early exposure to medicine influenced his career path. (cambridge.org) He performed thousands of lobotomies, advocating for the procedure as a treatment for various mental illnesses, which led to his notoriety in the field. (cambridge.org)

NEXT >>

Inventor of the Transorbital Lobotomy

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Original caption: Dr. Walter Freeman, left, and Dr. James W. Watts study an X ray before a psychosurgical operation. Psychosurgery is cutting into the brain to form new patterns and rid a patient of delusions, obsessions, nervous tensions and the like. Source: Photography Harris A Ewing / Wikipedia

In 1946, Walter Freeman introduced the transorbital lobotomy, a procedure that involved inserting a picklike instrument through the eye socket to sever connections in the frontal lobe. (britannica.com) This technique was faster and less invasive than traditional lobotomies, allowing psychiatrists to perform the procedure outside of operating rooms. (washingtonpost.com) Freeman’s innovation made lobotomies more accessible, leading to widespread use in mental health treatment. (britannica.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

No Formal Surgical Training

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Two doctors perform a lobotomy on an unidentified subject at Södersjukhuset in Stockholm, Sweden. Source: Photo taken by Lennart Nilsson / Wikipedia

Walter Freeman, a neurologist by training, performed thousands of lobotomies without formal surgical credentials, a practice that violated contemporary medical standards. His lack of surgical training was a significant departure from established protocols, raising ethical and safety concerns. This approach led to numerous complications and fatalities among patients, highlighting the risks associated with unqualified individuals performing invasive procedures. (britannica.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Performing Lobotomies in Non-medical Settings

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

Walter Freeman’s innovative transorbital lobotomy technique allowed him to perform procedures outside traditional operating rooms, often in unconventional settings. He conducted lobotomies in mental institutions, makeshift rooms, and even hotel rooms, disregarding standard clinical hygiene protocols. This approach facilitated rapid and widespread dissemination of the procedure but also raised significant ethical and safety concerns. Freeman’s methods were highly controversial and faced significant criticism from the medical community and the public. (facts.net)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Record-Breaking Lobotomies in a Day

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Walter Freeman’s transorbital lobotomy technique enabled him to perform up to 25 procedures in a single day, exemplifying his assembly-line approach to this invasive surgery. (wheninyourstate.com) This rapid execution was facilitated by the procedure’s simplicity and speed, allowing Freeman to conduct multiple lobotomies consecutively. (teacherscollegesj.org) This method significantly increased the number of patients he could treat, albeit raising concerns about the thoroughness and ethical considerations of such practices. (time.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Thousands of Patients Under His Knife

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

Walter Freeman personally performed or supervised over 3,500 lobotomies during his career, often with minimal follow-up or proper patient care. (britannica.com) This widespread practice had profound and often detrimental effects on countless individuals, leading to significant physical and psychological consequences. (britannica.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Child Patients as Young as 4

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

Walter Freeman performed lobotomies on 19 children, including one as young as four years old. (en.wikipedia.org) These procedures were conducted despite the irreversible risks and ethical concerns associated with operating on such young patients. (bbc.com) The youngest patient was a four-year-old child. (en.wikipedia.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Treatment for Non-psychotic Conditions

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikimedia

Walter Freeman often recommended lobotomies not only for severe psychotic disorders but also for less severe issues like depression and anxiety. (digfir-published.macmillanusa.com) This expansion of the procedure’s use beyond its intended scope was controversial, as it involved significant risks and ethical concerns. (metapsychology.net)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

High Fatality and Complication Rates

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

Walter Freeman’s lobotomy procedures were associated with significant risks, including high rates of complications and fatalities. Approximately 14% of his patients died as a result of the surgery. (washingtonpost.com) Common complications included severe hemorrhaging, brain seizures, loss of motor control, partial paralysis, and intellectual and emotional dysfunction. (crev.info) Despite these outcomes, Freeman often downplayed the severity of these risks, focusing on the perceived benefits of the procedure. (washingtonpost.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Self-Promotion and Media Spectacle

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

Walter Freeman actively courted media attention, transforming his lobotomy procedures into public spectacles and promoting himself as a medical pioneer. He often performed surgeries in front of journalists, using his engaging personality and theatrical demonstrations to gain substantial popularity with local and national media. This approach not only bolstered his public image but also played a significant role in popularizing the lobotomy procedure. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Driving Cross-Country in the ‘Lobotomobile’

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Claire Prentice

Walter Freeman traveled across the United States in a van, often referred to as the “lobotomobile,” offering his lobotomy services to various institutions without proper oversight. (drlindseyfitzharris.com) This approach allowed him to perform numerous procedures, sometimes up to 25 in a single day, and to train other doctors in his methods. (medicalandsurgicalcollectibles.com) His extensive travels and prolific surgeries significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of lobotomies during that era. (en.wikipedia.org)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Fiercely Defending His Methods

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

Walter Freeman staunchly defended lobotomy as a humane alternative for treating mental illness, even as mounting evidence highlighted its risks and limited efficacy. (nybooks.com) He dismissed criticisms, attributing adverse outcomes to improper patient selection or surgical technique, and remained convinced of the procedure’s value despite growing skepticism within the medical community. (washingtonpost.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Disregard for Informed Consent

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Claire Prentice

Walter Freeman’s lobotomy procedures often lacked proper informed consent, raising significant ethical concerns. He frequently performed surgeries without fully informing patients or their families about the risks and potential outcomes. In many cases, consent was obtained from institutional authorities or family members without adequately communicating the procedure’s nature and consequences. This approach violated the ethical principle that patients should have sufficient information to make autonomous decisions about their medical treatments. (radgeek.com)

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Global Influence Despite Backlash

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Charleston Daily Mail

Despite increasing condemnation, Walter Freeman’s advocacy for lobotomy influenced psychiatric practices worldwide. His promotion led to the adoption of the procedure in Europe, Asia, and South America. For instance, Freeman’s methods were introduced in Japan, where the majority of lobotomies were performed on children with behavior problems. (en.wikipedia.org) Similarly, in the Soviet Union, lobotomy was banned in 1950 on moral grounds, yet the procedure had been performed prior to the ban. (en.wikipedia.org) These instances highlight Freeman’s significant impact on global psychiatric practices, despite the ethical controversies surrounding the procedure.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Stripped of Hospital Privileges

15 Disturbing Facts About the Lobotomy Doctor, Walter Freeman
Source: Wikipedia

In 1967, following a fatal lobotomy performed on a patient, Walter Freeman was stripped of his hospital privileges, effectively ending his controversial career. Despite the cessation of his surgical practice, Freeman’s legacy remains contentious, with debates continuing over the ethical implications and outcomes of his procedures. His methods have left an indelible mark on the history of psychiatry, serving as a cautionary tale about medical ethics and patient care. (nytimes.com)

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement