Home Education 15 Classic Science Fair Projects That Still Win Prizes
15 Classic Science Fair Projects That Still Win Prizes

By Trista - July 13, 2025

Science fairs have long been a platform for young innovators to showcase their creativity and scientific knowledge. While trends come and go, classic science fair projects remain timeless, often impressing judges with their simplicity and effectiveness. These projects not only demonstrate fundamental scientific principles but also ignite curiosity and inspire learning. With the right approach, even the most traditional ideas can transform into winning presentations. In this article, we will explore 15 classic science fair projects that continue to capture attention and earn accolades, proving that sometimes, the old ways are the best ways.

1. Volcano Eruption

A miniature volcano erupts dramatically, spewing a frothy mixture of baking soda and vibrant colored vinegar for a fun science experiment. | Photo by Carlos on Pexels

The volcano eruption project is a classic that never fails to amaze. Utilizing simple ingredients like baking soda and vinegar, students create a chemical reaction that mimics a volcanic eruption. As the two substances mix, carbon dioxide gas forms, creating an eye-catching explosion of foam. This project is not only visually stunning but also serves as a practical demonstration of acid-base reactions. Its enduring appeal lies in its straightforward execution and the excitement it generates, making it a perennial favorite among judges and audiences alike. Plus, it offers endless opportunities for creative presentation!

2. Solar Oven

Source: Science Buddies

The solar oven project is an engaging way to explore renewable energy. Using materials like cardboard boxes, aluminum foil, and plastic wrap, students design an oven that captures sunlight to cook food. The basic principle involves greenhouse effect, where sunlight enters the box and is trapped, raising the temperature inside. This project not only teaches valuable lessons about solar energy but also encourages creativity in design and construction. Students can experiment with different shapes and materials to improve efficiency, making the solar oven a versatile and educational experience that highlights the importance of sustainable practices.

3. Homemade Barometer

Source: The Blue Barn

Creating a homemade barometer is an excellent way to explore the concept of atmospheric pressure. Using simple materials like a glass jar, a balloon, and a straw, students can build a device that measures changes in air pressure. As atmospheric pressure fluctuates, the balloon expands or contracts, causing the straw to move, indicating weather changes. This project provides practical applications for understanding meteorology and helps students predict weather patterns. By monitoring their barometer over time, students gain insights into how atmospheric conditions influence daily weather, making it a hands-on learning experience that is both informative and fun.

4. Plant Growth Experiment

Source: Pixabay

The plant growth experiment is a classic project that allows students to investigate how different soil types affect plant development. By using various soil samples—such as sandy, clay, and potting soil—students can observe differences in growth rates, root development, and overall plant health. This project teaches essential concepts related to nutrition and environmental science, as students learn how soil composition influences water retention and nutrient availability. Monitoring the plants over a few weeks provides insights into the importance of soil quality for agriculture, making it a practical and educational hands-on experience for budding scientists.

5. Egg Drop Challenge

Source: WikiHow

The egg drop challenge is a thrilling project that combines creativity with physics. The objective is simple: design a protective container to prevent a raw egg from breaking when dropped from a height. Students must consider principles such as force, impact absorption, and weight distribution while brainstorming their designs. Common materials like straws, cotton balls, and cardboard can be used to create various protective structures. This project encourages critical thinking and problem-solving, as students experiment with different designs and test their effectiveness. The excitement of the challenge makes it a favorite among participants and judges alike!

6. Crystal Growing

Source: Taylor Made Science

The crystal growing project captivates students with its beautiful results and fascinating chemistry. By dissolving substances like sugar or salt in warm water, students create a saturated solution that, as it cools, allows crystals to form. This process illustrates the concept of solubility and nucleation, where molecules come together to create a solid structure. Students can experiment with different solutions, temperatures, and conditions to observe how these factors influence crystal size and shape. This project not only showcases the beauty of chemistry but also encourages patience and observation as crystals develop over several days.

7. Water Filtration

Source: Buckhorn Cliffs

The water filtration project is an impactful way to explore environmental science and engineering. Students can construct a simple filtration system using materials like sand, gravel, and activated charcoal to purify dirty water. This hands-on experiment demonstrates the importance of clean water and the science behind filtration processes. As students test their systems with various contaminants, they learn about the real-world applications of water treatment and the significance of access to safe drinking water. This project not only educates participants on environmental challenges but also inspires them to think critically about solutions for water quality issues globally.

8. Homemade Compass

Source: WikiHow

Creating a homemade compass is a fun way to explore the science of magnetism. To make one, students can magnetize a sewing needle by rubbing it with a magnet and then floating it on a small piece of cork in water. The needle will align itself with the Earth’s magnetic field, pointing toward the magnetic north. This project provides insight into electromagnetism and how compasses work, as well as the historical significance of navigation. By experimenting with different materials and setups, students engage in hands-on learning while discovering the fundamental principles of magnetism in a practical context.

9. Static Electricity

Example of the effect of static electricity on a child’s hair. Source: Wikipedia

The static electricity project offers a captivating exploration of electrical charges and their everyday applications. Students can conduct simple experiments using a balloon and hair or a PVC pipe to observe how static electricity causes attraction and repulsion. By rubbing the balloon on their hair, they create a charge that can make the balloon stick to walls or attract small paper pieces. This project highlights concepts such as electrostatics and the behavior of charged particles. Understanding static electricity is not only fascinating but also relevant, as it explains phenomena like lightning and how everyday electronics function.

10. pH Level Testing

A scientist carefully conducts pH testing, observing colorful indicators that reveal the acidity of various chemical solutions. | Photo by RF._.studio _ on Pexels

The pH level testing project allows students to explore the acidity and alkalinity of various liquids, providing a practical understanding of chemistry. Using pH strips or indicators made from natural substances like red cabbage, students can test liquids such as lemon juice, vinegar, and baking soda solutions. This experiment illustrates the concept of the pH scale, ranging from 0 to 14, with lower values indicating acidity and higher values indicating alkalinity. Understanding pH is crucial in fields like agriculture, medicine, and environmental science, making this project not only educational but also relevant to real-world applications.

11. Balloon Rocket

Source: WikiHow

The balloon rocket project is an exciting way to explore the principles of rocket propulsion. By attaching a balloon to a string stretched between two points, students can create a simple rocket system. As the air escapes from the balloon, it propels the balloon forward along the string, demonstrating Newton’s third law of motion: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This hands-on experiment captivates students while teaching them about thrust and aerodynamics. By experimenting with different balloon sizes and shapes, students can further investigate how these factors impact the rocket’s speed and distance traveled.

12. Sound Waves Experiment

Loudness: this animation gives an impression of how loudness information is summed over a period of about 200 ms before being sent to the auditory cortex. Source: Wikipedia

The sound waves experiment provides a fascinating look into the properties of sound and how it travels. One simple experiment involves using a tuning fork to create sound waves, which can be visualized by placing the fork over a shallow dish of water. When struck, the tuning fork produces vibrations that create ripples in the water, illustrating how sound moves through different mediums. Students can also explore concepts like frequency and wavelength by changing the pitch of the sound produced. This project not only enhances understanding of acoustics but also highlights the importance of sound in our daily lives.

13. Density Tower

Some students work at the liquid tower experiment to explain density in the science lab at Collegio Rotondi (Italy). Source: Brando Boscolo./ Wikimedia Commons

The density tower project is a visually striking way to explore the concept of density using various liquids. By carefully layering liquids with different densities, such as honey, dish soap, water, and vegetable oil, students can observe how these liquids remain separated in distinct layers. The key is to pour the liquids slowly and gently to prevent mixing. This project illustrates the principle that denser liquids sink while less dense liquids float, making it a practical demonstration of buoyancy and density. Students can also experiment by adding food coloring or other substances to enhance the visual appeal of their creation.

14. Electromagnet

Homemade electromagnet with 9V battery. Source: Wikipedia

The electromagnet project introduces students to the fascinating concept of electromagnetism. By wrapping insulated copper wire around a nail and connecting the ends to a battery, students create a simple electromagnet. When the circuit is completed, the nail becomes magnetized, allowing it to pick up small metal objects. This project demonstrates how electricity can generate a magnetic field, showcasing the relationship between electricity and magnetism. Students can experiment by varying the number of wire coils or the strength of the battery to see how these changes affect the electromagnet’s power, making it an engaging and informative hands-on activity.

15. Weather Station

Source: Giovanni Aggiustatutto / Instructables

Building a simple weather station is an excellent way for students to engage with meteorology and understand weather patterns. Using everyday materials, such as a thermometer, barometer, and an anemometer made from cups and straws, students can measure temperature, air pressure, and wind speed. By recording daily observations, they can identify trends and make predictions about upcoming weather. This project highlights the importance of collecting data for understanding climate and environmental changes, fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature. It encourages curiosity about the atmosphere, making it a practical and educational endeavor for aspiring young scientists.

Conclusion

Young scientists work on their innovative experiments for the science fair, blending creativity and curiosity in every project. | Photo by Vanessa Loring on Pexels

Classic science fair projects, like the ones explored in this article, remain invaluable tools for fostering curiosity and creativity in scientific exploration. They not only demonstrate fundamental scientific principles but also engage students in hands-on learning experiences that enhance understanding. By experimenting with projects such as the volcano eruption or the weather station, students can develop critical thinking skills and a passion for science. Embrace the opportunity to explore these timeless projects, and let your imagination lead the way in discovering the wonders of science. After all, every great scientist starts with a single experiment!

