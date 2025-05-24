15 Behaviors That Show Your Cat Has Chosen You as Its Family and 5 You Need To Be Concerned About

Cats are often seen as independent creatures, but they can form deep bonds with their human companions. Understanding the behaviors that indicate your cat has chosen you as its family can be both rewarding and enlightening. This article will delve into 15 signs of feline affection, providing insights into their unique ways of expressing love. Additionally, we’ll explore 5 behaviors that may signal concern, helping you ensure your cat’s well-being and happiness. Read on to become a more attuned and caring cat parent.