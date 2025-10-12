13 Ways Animals Can Sense Disasters Before They Happen

Throughout history, humans have observed animals exhibiting unusual behaviors prior to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and storms. These instances suggest that certain species possess heightened senses, enabling them to detect subtle environmental changes that precede catastrophic events. Scientific curiosity has been piqued by these phenomena, leading to studies aimed at understanding the mechanisms behind such behaviors. While the exact processes remain under investigation, the consistent patterns observed across various species highlight the potential of animals as early indicators of impending natural disasters. (usgs.gov)