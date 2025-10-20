Home Animals 13 Species That Can Regrow Themselves From Almost Nothing
Animals

13 Species That Can Regrow Themselves From Almost Nothing

By Trista - October 20, 2025

Life’s resilience reveals itself in fascinating ways, and nowhere is it more astonishing than in creatures and plants that can regenerate their body parts—or even their entire bodies—from mere fragments. Some species can bounce back from injury, while others construct whole new forms out of tiny pieces of themselves, defying what seems biologically possible. Explore the incredible wonders of nature’s regrowth and discover which 13 species possess regenerative abilities that are nothing short of miraculous.

1. Axolotl

Source: Wikipedia

Known as the ‘Mexican walking fish,’ axolotls can regenerate limbs, spinal cords, heart tissue, and even parts of their brains, making them a research favorite for studying regeneration. Unlike most amphibians, axolotls remain in their aquatic larval form throughout life. Their regenerative capacity exceeds that of nearly any other vertebrate. Learn more about axolotls’ remarkable biology from the Smithsonian National Zoo.

2. Planarian Flatworm

Source: Wikipedia

Planarian flatworms are renowned for their remarkable regenerative abilities, capable of regenerating an entire organism from a tiny body fragment. This process is facilitated by pluripotent stem cells known as neoblasts, which rebuild head, tail, and complex organs. Researchers often use planarians as textbook examples of regeneration in invertebrates. For in-depth details, see Nature’s article on planarian regeneration.

3. Sea Star (Starfish)

Photo by Yulia Ilina on Pexels

Sea stars, also known as starfish, are renowned for their remarkable regenerative abilities. They can regenerate lost arms, and in some species, a single arm with a portion of the central disc can regenerate an entire new sea star. This impressive capacity is due to the presence of specialized stem cells that facilitate the regrowth process. For more information on starfish and their regenerative capabilities, visit the National Geographic.

4. Salamander

Photo by Maël BALLAND on Pexels

Beyond the famous axolotl, many salamander species—including newts—can regenerate not only limbs but also parts of the heart, eyes, and upper and lower jaws. These feats make them a strong contrast to mammals, whose regenerative ability is limited. Ongoing research into salamander regeneration provides insight into potential human therapies. For more information, see ScienceDaily’s article on salamander regeneration.

5. Zebrafish

Source: Wikipedia

Zebrafish aren’t just popular aquarium pets—they also possess extraordinary regenerative abilities. They can replace heart muscle, spinal cord, retina, and fins throughout life, providing a valuable model for medical research. Scientists study zebrafish to unlock potential treatments for human injuries and diseases. Discover more about zebrafish biology at the National Institutes of Health.

6. Green Hydra

Source: Wikipedia

These tiny freshwater relatives of jellyfish possess an impressive ability: hydra can continuously renew every cell in their bodies, allowing them to regrow their entire form—even from a small tissue piece. With almost unlimited regenerative potential, some have called them ‘biologically immortal.’ Detailed research can be found in Science’s feature on Hydra regeneration. Hydra are small, simple aquatic animals capable of whole-body regeneration and have negligible senescence. The entire animal, including the nervous system, is composed of about 25 cell types and can regenerate from a fragment of tissue as small as approximately 300 cells. In addition, all cell types are continually renewed in the uninjured adult as part of normal homeostasis; every differentiated cell type is replaced approximately every 20 days, which likely contributes to its lack of aging. (academic.oup.com) The remarkable features of Hydra are enabled by three distinct populations of stem cells that support the three lineages that make up the adult Hydra—the ectodermal epithelial lineage, the endodermal epithelial lineage, and the interstitial lineage (which includes the neurons). A major goal of research is to understand the gene regulatory networks that control the specification of all Hydra cell types in the uninjured (homeostatic) state and then understand how injury triggers these differentiation pathways at unexpected locations during regeneration. (academic.oup.com) Understanding Hydra’s regenerative mechanisms provides valuable insights into tissue regeneration and aging, with potential applications in regenerative medicine.

7. Sponges

Photo by Benjamin Young on Pexels

Sea sponges are among the simplest multicellular organisms, yet their regenerative capacity is astounding. When a sponge’s body is broken down into individual cells, these cells can reassemble themselves into a complete, functioning organism. This process, known as ‘reaggregation,’ is unique to sponges in the animal kingdom. For more about their remarkable recovery, see the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute’s article on sponges.

8. Earthworm

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Earthworms are renowned for their regenerative abilities, particularly the capacity to regenerate lost segments. However, this ability varies among species and depends on the extent of the damage. (en.wikipedia.org) Contrary to popular belief, cutting an earthworm in half does not result in two fully-formed worms. The head section, if severed behind the clitellum, may survive and regenerate a new tail, but the tail section cannot regenerate a new head and typically dies. (discoverwildscience.com) Despite these limitations, earthworms play a crucial role in soil health and ecosystem function. For more insights, visit the BBC Earth on worm facts.

9. Deer

Photo by Annika Thierfeld on Pexels

Deer are unique among mammals for their annual regrowth of antlers, which are the fastest-growing tissues in the animal kingdom. This regeneration process, involving stem cells and rapid cell division, has inspired medical research into bone healing and tissue engineering. For a biological overview, see the National Wildlife Federation’s deer facts.

10. Sea Cucumber

Source: Wikipedia

Sea cucumbers exhibit remarkable regenerative abilities, particularly in response to predation. When threatened, they can expel internal organs—a defense mechanism known as evisceration—and subsequently regenerate these organs over several weeks. Some species can even regenerate entire sections of their bodies. This soft, gelatinous form belies the complex process required to regrow vital organs. For more insights into their regenerative processes, see the Smithsonian Ocean Portal’s article on sea cucumber regeneration. (pbs.org)

11. Crayfish

Photo by Brian Forsyth on Pexels

Crayfish are renowned for their remarkable regenerative abilities, particularly in regenerating lost limbs, claws, and antennae. This regenerative process is closely linked to their molting cycle, during which they shed their exoskeleton to accommodate growth. Following the loss of an appendage, crayfish initiate regeneration by forming a small bud at the injury site. Over successive molts, this bud develops into a fully functional limb, often smaller than the original but gradually increasing in size and strength with each molt. This regenerative capacity is vital for their survival, enabling them to recover from injuries and continue essential activities such as feeding, defense, and locomotion. For more detailed information, see the Encyclopedia Britannica’s entry on regeneration.

12. African Spiny Mouse

Source: Wikipedia

The African spiny mouse is unique among mammals for its ability to shed and regenerate large areas of skin, including hair follicles, cartilage, and sweat glands. This remarkable regenerative capacity allows the mouse to escape predators by shedding skin and to heal wounds rapidly without scarring. Scientists are studying these rodents to better understand mammalian skin regeneration. For more information, see The Atlantic’s coverage on this topic. (theatlantic.com)

13. Lungfish

Source: Wikipedia

Lungfish, ancient relatives of tetrapods, possess the remarkable ability to regenerate damaged fins and even tail sections. This regenerative capacity aids their survival in challenging aquatic environments, showcasing a blend of primitive and advanced repair processes. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) For more details on lungfish, visit the Australian Museum’s page. (britannica.com)

Conclusion

Source: Pexels

These 13 species exhibit regenerative powers that challenge science’s understanding of life’s limitations. By learning how diverse creatures repair and renew themselves, researchers hope to translate nature’s lessons into groundbreaking medical advances for humans. Marveling at this array of abilities inspires awe for the adaptability and ingenuity found across the tree of life.

