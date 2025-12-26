13 Ernest Shackleton Survival Stories That Defied All Logic

In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton embarked on the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition aboard the Endurance, aiming to traverse Antarctica’s uncharted interior. However, the ship became trapped in the Weddell Sea’s ice, leading to its eventual sinking. Shackleton’s unwavering leadership and the crew’s resilience transformed this disaster into one of history’s most remarkable survival tales. Their extraordinary endurance against seemingly insurmountable odds has captivated historians and adventurers for over a century. (history.com)