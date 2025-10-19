11 Signs Life Might Already Exist Elsewhere in the Universe

The quest to discover extraterrestrial life has captivated scientists for decades, driven by the vastness of the universe and the potential for life beyond Earth. Advancements in space missions and research have provided compelling clues, such as the detection of biosignatures on exoplanet K2-18 b (reuters.com) and the identification of organic compounds in samples from asteroid Bennu (reuters.com). These findings suggest that life may exist elsewhere in the cosmos, prompting further exploration and study.