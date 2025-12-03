11 George Washington Carver Experiments That Turned Plants Into Miracles

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Southern agriculture faced significant challenges, including soil depletion due to monocropping and economic hardships among farmers. George Washington Carver, an agricultural scientist and educator at Tuskegee Institute, addressed these issues with innovative solutions. His deep curiosity about plants led him to develop crop rotation methods, promoting the cultivation of soil-enriching crops like peanuts and sweet potatoes alongside cotton. This practice restored soil fertility and provided farmers with alternative cash crops, reshaping Southern agriculture and improving the livelihoods of many. (invent.org)