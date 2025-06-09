Home Animals 10 Types of Birds That Make Perfect Pets, and 15 You Should Leave in the Wild
Animals

10 Types of Birds That Make Perfect Pets, and 15 You Should Leave in the Wild

By Chu E. - June 8, 2025

Birds captivate us with their vibrant colors and melodic songs. Exploring the world of avian companions, we uncover species that thrive in domestic settings and others that truly belong in the wild. Choosing the right bird as a pet requires understanding their needs and natural behaviors.
This article will guide you through discovering birds that make delightful pets and those that should be admired in their natural habitats.
Learn more about bird conservation efforts to protect their ecosystems.

1. Budgerigar (Budgie)

A vibrant pet budgerigar perches gracefully, its colorful feathers shimmering in a kaleidoscope of hues. | Image source: Photo by William Warby on Unsplash

Budgerigars, or budgies, are a popular choice among bird enthusiasts due to their playful nature and vibrant colors. These small parrots are known for being low-maintenance, making them an ideal pet for families.
Budgies thrive on social interaction and can often learn to mimic words and sounds. Their friendly demeanor and manageable care requirements make them a delightful addition to any household seeking a feathery friend.

2. Cockatiel

A charming pet cockatiel affectionately perches on its owner’s finger, showcasing its vibrant feathers and curious gaze. | Image source: Photo by Ursula Gamez on Pexels

Cockatiels are cherished for their affectionate nature and distinctive personalities. These birds often form strong bonds with their owners, delighting families with their ability to mimic sounds and whistles.
As social creatures, they enjoy spending time with humans and can be taught to perform simple tricks. According to PetMD, their low-maintenance care and engaging demeanor make cockatiels a popular choice for pet bird enthusiasts.

3. African Grey Parrot

An African Grey Parrot perches confidently, showcasing its intelligence with a playful, articulate chatter. | Image source: Photo by Ana Karla Parra on Pexels

Renowned for their intelligence, African Grey Parrots are often regarded as the Einsteins of the bird world. Their uncanny ability to mimic human speech and sounds makes them captivating companions.
However, they require significant mental stimulation to thrive, including puzzles and interactive play. Their complex personalities and need for engagement make them suitable for dedicated owners seeking a rewarding and interactive pet experience.

4. Canary

A vibrant pet canary perches gracefully, its tiny beak open in song, filling the room with melody. | Image source: Photo by Rodrigo Chaves on Pexels

Canaries are celebrated for their beautiful singing and vibrant colors, bringing a touch of nature’s melody into any home. As noted by The Spruce Pets, these birds are easy to care for, requiring minimal attention compared to more interactive species.
Their serene presence and delightful songs make them excellent companions for those who appreciate a soothing and low-maintenance pet.

5. Lovebird

A pair of vibrant lovebirds snuggle closely on a branch, radiating warmth and affectionate companionship. | Image source: Photo by Isaac Benhesed on Unsplash

Lovebirds are known for their affectionate nature and vibrant personalities. These small parrots often form strong bonds with their owners and are happiest when kept in pairs, which reflects their name. According to Audubon, they thrive on interaction and companionship, making them ideal for dedicated bird lovers.
Their playful antics and loving demeanor add joy and warmth to any household.

6. Parrotlet

A vibrant parrotlet perches playfully, showcasing its tiny size and lively personality amidst lush greenery. | Image source: Photo by Openverse

Parrotlets may be tiny in size, but they possess a feisty and playful demeanor that rivals larger parrots. These small birds are known for their intelligence and curiosity, making them easily trainable companions. The American Federation of Aviculture (AFA) highlights their ability to learn tricks and adapt to various environments.
Their spirited personality and manageable care requirements make them a charming choice for pet bird enthusiasts.

7. Pionus Parrot

A gentle Pionus parrot sits quietly on a perch, its vibrant plumage glistening in the soft light. | Image source: Photo by FABIO SOUTO on Pexels

Known for their gentle and quiet nature, Pionus parrots are an excellent choice for those living in apartments. These medium-sized parrots are less vocal than other species, making them ideal for close quarters.
Their calm demeanor and affectionate personality allow them to form strong bonds with their owners without being overly demanding. Pionus parrots offer companionship and charm without the noise often associated with larger parrots.

8. Quaker Parrot

A vibrant Quaker parrot perches playfully, showcasing its social charm with an inquisitive glint in its eye. | Image source: Photo by Amit Talwar on Pexels

Quaker parrots, also known as monk parakeets, are celebrated for their social and interactive nature. These birds are adept at learning a variety of tricks and commands, making them engaging companions. BirdLife International notes their need for attention and interaction, which helps them thrive in a loving environment.
With their lively personalities, Quaker parrots are well-suited for owners looking to actively engage with their feathered friends.

9. Finch

A vibrant finch with a kaleidoscope of colors perches delicately, showcasing nature’s exquisite palette. | Image source: Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash

Finches are small, resilient birds that come in a delightful array of colors and patterns. These charming creatures are perfect for first-time bird owners due to their hardiness and ease of care. According to Birds of the World, finches require minimal maintenance and thrive in small flocks, allowing for easy socialization.
Their lively songs and vibrant appearances can brighten any home without demanding too much attention from their caretakers.

10. Conure

A vibrant conure playfully perches on a branch, its colorful feathers gleaming in the sunlight. | Image source: Photo by Andrea Lightfoot on Unsplash

Conures are beloved for their playful antics and vibrant personalities, providing endless entertainment for their owners. As highlighted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, these birds require plenty of toys and mental stimulation to keep them engaged and happy.
Their energetic nature and curiosity make them delightful companions for those prepared to invest time in interactive play and enrichment activities, ensuring a healthy and happy pet.

11. Bald Eagle

A majestic bald eagle soars through the sky, showcasing the fierce grace of this powerful bird of prey. | Image source: Photo by Richard Lee on Pexels

The Bald Eagle, a majestic symbol of freedom and strength, thrives in expansive natural habitats. According to the US Fish & Wildlife Service, these birds require vast hunting grounds and are best left in the wild.
Their impressive wingspan and powerful flight underscore their need for space, making captivity unsuitable for these regal creatures. Observing them in their natural environment is both awe-inspiring and essential for their well-being.

12. Peregrine Falcon

A majestic peregrine falcon soars through the sky, showcasing its prowess as the world’s fastest apex predator. | Image source: Photo by Jongsun Lee on Pexels

Renowned for their incredible speed, peregrine falcons are among the world’s most skilled hunters and considered apex predators. BBC Earth highlights their ability to dive at breathtaking speeds, making them a marvel to witness in the wild.
Their natural prowess and need for extensive territory make them unsuitable as pets, but observing these magnificent birds in their natural habitat offers a glimpse into their extraordinary life.

13. Snowy Owl

Perched majestically on a frosty branch, a snowy owl surveys its wintry domain with piercing eyes. | Image source: Photo by Todd Steitle on Pexels

Snowy owls are iconic for their striking white plumage and adaptation to cold habitats. As noted by the Owl Research Institute, these magnificent birds thrive in Arctic regions, requiring specific environmental conditions that cannot be replicated in captivity.
Their need for vast, cold territories makes them unsuitable for domestication, underscoring the importance of preserving their natural habitats to ensure their survival and well-being.

14. Scarlet Macaw

A vibrant scarlet macaw perched on a branch, showcasing its brilliant plumage and sociable nature. | Image source: Photo by Irfan Rahat on Pexels

Scarlet macaws are renowned for their vibrant plumage and intricate social behaviors. According to WWF, these majestic birds require large, forested areas to flourish, where they can engage in their natural social structures.
Their need for extensive space and complex interaction makes them unsuitable for life in captivity. Preserving their rainforest habitats is crucial to ensuring the survival and well-being of these stunning creatures.

15. Harpy Eagle

Perched majestically amidst dense foliage, the harpy eagle surveys its domain as the jungle’s powerful predator. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The harpy eagle stands as one of the most powerful predators in the avian world, requiring vast, untouched jungles to hunt effectively. National Geographic emphasizes their need for expansive territories to support their predatory lifestyle.
The grandeur and strength of the harpy eagle underscore why they are best admired in their natural habitats, where they play a crucial role in the ecosystem, rather than being kept as pets.

16. Red-tailed Hawk

A majestic red-tailed hawk soars through the sky, showcasing its fierce grace and keen hunting prowess. | Image source: Photo by Frans van Heerden on Pexels

Red-tailed hawks are celebrated for their keen eyesight and remarkable hunting skills, making them formidable predators in their natural environments. According to The Peregrine Fund, these birds are best left to soar freely in the wild, where they can fulfill their ecological roles.
Observing them in their native habitats allows us to appreciate their grace and power, underscoring the importance of conserving their environments.

17. Great Horned Owl

With piercing eyes and majestic plumage, an iconic great horned owl surveys its wild habitat. | Image source: Photo by Paul Morley on Pexels

The Great Horned Owl is an iconic predator with a significant role in maintaining the balance of its ecosystem. As highlighted by All About Birds, these owls are adept hunters whose presence is essential in controlling prey populations.
Their powerful presence and ecological importance emphasize the need for them to remain undisturbed in their natural habitats, allowing them to thrive and contribute to biodiversity.

18. Kingfisher

A vibrant wild kingfisher perches gracefully over a shimmering stream, its plumage a dazzling array of blues and oranges. | Image source: Photo by Boris Smokrovic on Pexels

Kingfishers are stunning birds renowned for their vibrant plumage and expert fishing skills. According to BirdLife International, these birds are best appreciated in their natural aquatic environments, where they hunt for fish with precision.
Their reliance on specific habitats underscores the importance of preserving their natural surroundings, allowing us to witness their remarkable behaviors and contribute to their conservation.

19. Andean Condor

Majestically soaring through the sky, the Andean condor spreads its expansive wings in a breathtaking display of flight. | Image source: Photo by matthias iordache on Pexels

The Andean condor is one of the largest flying birds, celebrated for its impressive wingspan and majestic flight. As detailed by The Spruce, these birds demand vast territories to roam freely and thrive.
Their need for expansive environments highlights the importance of conservation efforts to protect their natural habitats, where they can continue to soar gracefully across the Andean landscapes.

20. Quetzal

A vibrant quetzal with stunning plumage perches gracefully on a branch, showcasing the beauty of Central America. | Image source: Photo by Joseph Phillips on Pexels

Known for their stunning plumage, quetzals are among the most beautiful birds in the world. As highlighted by National Geographic, these birds are best admired in the lush forests of Central America, where they play a vital role in the ecosystem.
Their vibrant colors and elusive nature make them a treasured sight for birdwatchers, underscoring the importance of protecting their forest habitats.

21. Eurasian Eagle-Owl

Perched majestically atop a rocky outcrop, the Eurasian eagle-owl surveys its domain with piercing eyes. | Image source: Photo by Kirandeep Singh Walia on Pexels

The Eurasian Eagle-Owl is one of the largest owls, recognized for its powerful presence as a top predator. According to BirdLife International, these owls require vast ranges for effective hunting and nesting.
Their significant ecological role and need for extensive territories highlight the importance of preserving their natural habitats, ensuring they continue to thrive in the wild and maintain ecological balance.

22.

A rare kakapo, New Zealand’s unique flightless parrot, perches serenely on a lush, green branch. | Image source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

The kakapo is the world’s rarest parrot, known for its unique characteristics and critically endangered status. According to the New Zealand Department of Conservation, these nocturnal parrots require specialized conservation efforts within their native New Zealand habitat.
Dedicated initiatives are crucial to support their survival, emphasizing the need to protect and restore their natural environments to ensure the continued existence of this remarkable species.

23. Shoebill

A majestic shoebill stands tall in the misty African swamps, evoking a prehistoric presence. | Image source: Photo by Hugo Sykes on Pexels

The shoebill is known for its prehistoric appearance and commanding presence, often drawing fascination. As highlighted by the African Wildlife Foundation, these unique birds thrive in the swamps of Africa, where they hunt for fish and other aquatic prey.
Their specialized habitat needs and solitary nature make them unsuitable for captivity, underscoring the importance of preserving their natural environments for continued survival.

24. Lyrebird

In a lush forest setting, a lyrebird showcases its incredible mimicry skills amidst vibrant foliage. | Image source: Photo by Jörg Seemann on Pexels

Lyrebirds are celebrated for their extraordinary mimicry skills, capable of imitating a wide range of sounds from their environment. According to Australian Geographic, these birds require large forested areas to express their natural behaviors and complex vocalizations.
Their need for expansive, diverse habitats makes captivity unsuitable, and observing them in their native Australian forests offers insight into their remarkable auditory talents.

25. Gyrfalcon

As the largest of the falcon species, gyrfalcons are majestic birds that thrive in the Arctic regions. The Raptor Research Foundation points out their need for vast, rugged territories, making them unsuitable for pet life.
Observing these magnificent birds in their natural habitat highlights the importance of conservation efforts. We must protect these environments to ensure that such extraordinary species continue to flourish in the wild.

Let this guide inspire responsible bird ownership and conservation awareness. Consider supporting organizations that work tirelessly to protect bird habitats and ensure these incredible creatures are left to thrive where they belong.

