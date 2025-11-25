10 Things We Just Learned About the Human Brain (Thanks to AI)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing neuroscience, accelerating our understanding of the human brain. By analyzing vast datasets and modeling complex neural processes, AI has unveiled insights that were previously unattainable. This synergy between AI and neuroscience is leading to groundbreaking discoveries, from decoding brain activity to developing advanced brain-computer interfaces. In this article, we explore ten significant breakthroughs in brain science, all made possible through AI advancements.