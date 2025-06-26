Home General 10 Strangest Patents Ever Filed by Scientists
10 Strangest Patents Ever Filed by Scientists

By Shannon Quinn - June 26, 2025

Scientific minds are celebrated for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, but sometimes their groundbreaking ideas veer into wonderfully weird territory. The patent office isn’t just a haven for world-changing inventions—it’s also home to creations that spark laughter, curiosity, and disbelief. From the delightfully absurd to the unexpectedly brilliant, these patents showcase how scientists blend innovation with a sense of humor. Their inventions remind us that the quest for knowledge can be as entertaining as it is essential, proving that creativity often flourishes in the most unlikely places.

1. Anti-Eating Face Mask

The Anti-Eating Face Mask: a 1982 invention aimed at behavioral control and curbing overeating. ChatGPT

In 1982, Lucinda M. Zimmerman filed a patent for the Anti-Eating Face Mask—a device designed to curb overeating by physically preventing access to one’s mouth. This unique invention was essentially a cage-like structure worn over the face, locking away snacks and temptations. While the concept may seem extreme, it represents an early attempt at using behavioral modification tools for health and self-control. Modern weight-loss technologies have revisited similar ideas, igniting debates about both practicality and ethics. Source

2. Bird Diaper

Innovative bird diaper combines practicality and novelty, keeping indoor spaces clean for pet owners. ChatGPT

The Bird Diaper, patented by Julie Marrow in 1999, offers a quirky yet practical solution for pet bird owners battling messes indoors. This invention is essentially a tiny, wearable diaper designed to catch droppings and keep living spaces clean. While reminiscent of the trend for pet clothing and accessories, the bird diaper stands out for its sheer novelty and niche appeal. It’s a testament to how inventive thinking can address the unique challenges of animal companionship. Source

3. Hyper-Light Speed Antenna

Patent drawing of the Hyper-Light Speed Antenna, illustrating bold claims that challenge modern physics. ChatGPT

In 2005, John St. Clair filed a patent for the Hyper-Light Speed Antenna, which boldly claimed to transmit signals faster than light using a mysterious “hyperspace energy.” This concept defies the very foundations of modern physics, venturing deep into the realm of speculative science. While it was never demonstrated, the idea stands as a fascinating example of how patent filings can blur the line between imagination and scientific reality. It’s a vivid reminder that the patent office sometimes entertains the most outlandish possibilities. Source

4. Flatulence Deodorizer

Flatulence Deodorizer pad uses activated charcoal to discreetly neutralize odors, blending science and humor. ChatGPT

Invented in 2000 by Buck Weimer, the Flatulence Deodorizer is an undergarment pad filled with activated charcoal, created to neutralize embarrassing odors. This clever solution brought a mix of humor and practicality to a universal problem, gaining both notoriety and commercial traction. It even earned the distinction of winning an Ig Nobel Prize in 2001, highlighting the blend of science and comedy. Like other odor-control gadgets, it shows how inventive approaches can tackle life’s awkward moments. Source

5. Gerbil Shirt

Patented in 1999, the Gerbil Shirt features clear tubes for live pet rodent exploration. ChatGPT

The Gerbil Shirt, patented by K. M. Hamilton in 1999, is a true conversation starter—a human shirt equipped with a network of clear tubes, creating a live maze for pet rodents. This offbeat invention allows gerbils or other small critters to crawl and play while their owner wears the shirt. While undeniably playful and imaginative, it also raises animal welfare concerns about the comfort and safety of the pets involved. It sits among a growing category of wearable pet accessories that merge novelty, fun, and a dash of eccentricity. Source

6. Method for Swinging on a Swing

A joyful child soars back and forth on a swing, capturing the carefree spirit of a sunny playground afternoon. | Photo by Khaled Akacha on Pexels

In a curious twist, Steven Olson received a patent in 2002 for a method of swinging on a swing sideways—essentially patenting a playful childhood move. This filing instantly sparked public outrage and widespread debate over the boundaries of the patent system. Many questioned whether such basic, everyday actions should be eligible for legal protection. Like other controversial patents, Olson’s application highlighted the fine line between encouraging innovation and overreaching into the realm of the obvious. Source

7. Animal Ear Protectors

A happy dog enjoys its meal while wearing a soft animal ear protector to keep its floppy ears clean. | Photo by Mykhailo Petrenko on Pexels

Mary A. Wood’s 1979 invention—the Animal Ear Protectors—offered a soft, tube-like fabric sleeve to keep dogs’ floppy ears clean during mealtime. Designed especially for breeds like Cocker Spaniels, this patent stands out due to its remarkably specific focus on a grooming challenge few encounter. Today, similar accessories exist for dogs with unique grooming needs, reflecting how thoughtful inventions can address even the most niche pet problems. It’s a quirky, yet practical, example of tailored pet care. Source

8. High-Five Machine

Albert Cohen’s 1992 High-Five Machine playfully delivers solo celebration through inventive, morale-boosting design. ChatGPT

Albert Cohen’s High-Five Machine, patented in 1992, is a delightful nod to the playful spirit of invention. This quirky device lets users enjoy a mechanical high-five when alone, perfectly capturing the human desire for recognition and celebration—even in solitude. It stands among the many humorous or novelty gadgets designed to boost morale in unexpected ways. The High-Five Machine is a reminder that not all patents aim to solve grand problems; some simply exist to bring a smile. Source

9. Jet-Powered Surfboard

George R. Linder’s 1965 jet-powered surfboard embodies daring innovation and the adventurous spirit of water sports. ChatGPT

In 1965, George R. Linder patented the Jet-Powered Surfboard, a bold concept featuring a miniature jet engine mounted on a surfboard. This invention promised an unprecedented blend of speed and thrill for adventurous surfers, but also raised serious safety and practicality concerns. While today’s motorized surfboards use electric or gas engines, Linder’s jet-powered idea remains a true outlier in water sports innovation. It captures the spirit of fearless experimentation that sometimes leads inventors into uncharted—and occasionally risky—territory. Source

10. Apparatus for Facilitating the Birth of a Child by Centrifugal Force

1965 centrifugal birthing bed patent, awarded an Ig Nobel Prize for its unconventional approach. ChatGPT

Perhaps the most astonishing entry on this list is the 1965 patent by George and Charlotte Blonsky for an apparatus that uses centrifugal force to assist childbirth. Their rotating bed concept was intended to “spin” the baby out, but unsurprisingly, it was never adopted in medical practice. This bizarre invention earned an Ig Nobel Prize in 1999, cementing its place among history’s strangest patents. It stands as a fascinating reminder of the boundless imagination—and occasional audacity—of scientific inventors. Source

As these unusual patents show, innovation isn’t always practical or successful, but it’s always driven by curiosity. What strange invention might inspire your own imagination?

