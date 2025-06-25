10 Scientific Reasons You Shouldn’t Trust Your Intuition

Intuition is often praised as a powerful guide, helping us make snap judgments in uncertain situations. We trust our gut feelings to steer us in the right direction, whether we’re choosing a partner, making a business move, or crossing the street. Yet, research shows that these instinctive responses can easily lead us astray. From misjudging a stranger’s intentions to falling for common scams, our intuition is far from foolproof. Understanding the science behind intuitive thought reveals why relying solely on gut feelings can be risky—and why critical thinking matters more than ever.