10 Everyday Problems That Scientists Are Close to Solving
10 Everyday Problems That Scientists Are Close to Solving

By Trista - June 13, 2025

Everyday life is filled with small annoyances and persistent challenges, from traffic jams to food waste. But thanks to rapid advances in scientific innovation, many of these common problems may soon become relics of the past. Researchers around the world are making remarkable strides—often in surprising fields—bringing us closer to solutions that were once thought impossible. The excitement is growing as breakthroughs in technology, medicine, and the environment promise to reshape how we live, work, and interact with our world.

1. Plastic Waste Pollution

Colorful plastic waste is broken down by biodegradable enzymes, illustrating an innovative solution for a cleaner environment. | Image source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pixels

Plastic waste has overwhelmed landfills and polluted oceans for decades. Now, scientists are fighting back with inventive solutions. At the University of Portsmouth, researchers engineered an enzyme that breaks down PET plastic at speeds far outpacing natural decay. Meanwhile, companies are developing truly compostable packaging and biodegradable plastics that vanish without a trace. If these breakthroughs reach global scale, we could see a dramatic reduction in plastic pollution, making our environment cleaner and safer for future generations.

2. Food Spoilage

Image source: Photo by Julia Filirovska on Pexels

Each year, food spoilage leads to massive waste and lost resources. Scientists are taking action with smart packaging that changes color as food goes bad and edible coatings that extend freshness. Researchers at MIT are developing sensors to detect bacterial growth in real time, while Apeel Sciences creates plant-based coatings that keep produce fresh longer. These innovations promise to save billions, cut food waste, and even help reduce hunger worldwide.

3. Traffic Congestion

A cluster of autonomous vehicles waits patiently at a busy intersection, guided by glowing AI-powered traffic lights overhead. | Image source: Photo by Tom Fisk on Pexels

Rush hour gridlock may soon be a thing of the past. AI-powered traffic management systems are transforming how cities handle congestion. For example, Los Angeles is using artificial intelligence to synchronize traffic lights in real time, reducing both commute times and vehicle emissions. The future could bring driverless car fleets and smart public transport networks that respond instantly to changing conditions. With these technological leaps, urban travel could become faster, cleaner, and less stressful for everyone. Discover more

4. Household Energy Waste

A modern smart home with sleek solar panels on the roof showcases cutting-edge energy efficiency and sustainable living. | Image source: Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

Wasting energy at home is costly and harms the environment, but scientific breakthroughs are changing that. Smart thermostats and appliances, highlighted by the International Energy Agency, help households cut energy use and lower bills. Innovators are also creating windows that automatically adjust their tint based on sunlight and advanced batteries to store renewable power for nighttime use. With these improvements, homes are becoming more energy-efficient, reducing both greenhouse gas emissions and monthly expenses.

5. Allergies and Food Sensitivities

Source: Pexels

For millions, allergies and food sensitivities complicate daily life. Now, biotechnologists are engineering safer foods and new treatment options. Researchers are developing genetically modified peanuts with fewer allergenic proteins and exploring oral immunotherapy to help people build tolerance to common allergens. In a major milestone, the FDA recently approved the first drug specifically to treat peanut allergies in children, offering renewed hope for safer, more enjoyable meals. Find more details here.

6. Water Scarcity

Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Access to clean water is a growing concern, but scientific innovation is providing new hope. Desalination plants, like those in Israel, now supply a major share of the nation’s fresh water. Researchers are pushing boundaries with solar-powered systems that extract water directly from the air, even in extremely dry environments. Start-ups are also creating affordable filtration solutions for communities in developing countries, and smart irrigation technology is helping farmers conserve water while boosting crop yields. Explore more innovations here.

7. Lost Items

Image source: Photo by Jakub Zerdzicki on Pexels

Everyone misplaces keys or wallets now and then, but technology is making it easier than ever to find them. Bluetooth trackers like Tile and Apple’s AirTag use device networks to help users quickly locate missing items. Smart home assistants and advanced RFID tags are further enhancing our ability to keep track of belongings. Looking ahead, future trackers promise to be even smaller and longer-lasting. Learn more

8. Insomnia

Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Restless nights could soon be a thing of the past as scientists explore innovative therapies for insomnia. Wearable sleep trackers now monitor patterns and provide tailored feedback, while light therapy and non-habit-forming medications offer fresh alternatives to traditional pills. Cognitive behavioral therapy apps—like those endorsed by the Sleep Foundation—are gaining traction for their effectiveness. Ongoing research into melatonin regulation and personalized sleep solutions is paving the way for millions to enjoy better, deeper rest in the near future.

9. Digital Privacy Concerns

Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

In a world where personal data is constantly at risk, scientists and technologists are developing powerful new privacy tools. Advancements in encryption, biometric authentication, and privacy-focused software now help safeguard sensitive information online. Researchers are exploring cutting-edge solutions like quantum encryption and decentralized digital platforms, aiming to make data breaches a thing of the past. Organizations such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation advocate for these innovations, working to create safer digital environments for everyone.

10. Unreliable Internet Access

Image source: Photo by Taryn Elliott on Pexels

Access to fast, reliable internet is becoming essential for daily life. Scientists and engineers are closing the digital divide with innovative solutions like low-earth orbit satellite networks—such as Starlink—and expanding rural broadband initiatives. These advances are connecting remote communities, unlocking access to education, healthcare, and new economic possibilities worldwide. Organizations like the FCC and private companies are driving this progress, making the goal of universal connectivity increasingly realistic.

