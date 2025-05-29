Your Smart TV is Tracking You—Here Are The Steps to Disable It

Smart TVs have revolutionized home entertainment, offering convenience through endless streaming options, interactive features, and personalized content recommendations. However, this convenience comes at a cost—your privacy. Behind the scenes, your smart TV is quietly tracking your viewing habits, monitoring what you watch, when, and for how long.



Some models even use voice recognition features to capture and analyze conversations, collecting data beyond your viewing choices. Additionally, third-party apps installed on your TV can independently gather user information and share it with advertisers to target you with tailored ads. Understanding how your smart TV collects data is the first crucial step toward reclaiming your privacy. If you want to stop this from happening to you, check out this guide!