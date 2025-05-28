Yellowstone Volcano Eruption: How It Could Change the World

The Yellowstone Caldera, often referred to as a supervolcano, has long been a source of fascination and concern. Nestled beneath the picturesque landscapes of Yellowstone National Park, this dormant giant last erupted around 640,000 years ago. Its potential for future activity is a subject of scientific intrigue and public interest.



An eruption could have catastrophic global consequences, impacting climate, agriculture, and economies worldwide. Understanding this sleeping giant is crucial as we explore its potential to reshape our world.