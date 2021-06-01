Humanity Always Surprises with these Incredible World Records

When you think about world records, you consider some of the most important stuff. However, there are many records that can be broken that are not really notable. The world’s faster clapper, for instance. Some records like that are even hard to prove, but on the “scientific” side of things, there are many incredible world records that actually mean something worth highlighting. Whether it is a body image, impressive performance, etc. There are great world records all around there.

At the same time, there are many great records involving abstract material as well as animals. Regardless of what it is, we felt like the best world records (in our view) needed to be highlighted here. We will be using the most respected world record counter for this article, the Guinness World Records team. We will be taking all our records as they stand currently from their most recent record book release. If needed, as time goes on, we will update any newly broken record should it happen.

Youngest Person In World History

Year Set: Current Year

Current Year Who Set It: A Revolving Amount Of People

A Revolving Amount Of People Nationality: Worldwide

We feel the need to start off with a slight joke. While not officially recognized as a world record, this would have been a record among tribes centuries ago. Where the youngest person would be treated as a special case until a new child was born. Today, there is no fanfare for the record. Mostly because it is set and then reset every single day of a given year. Of all world records in known human history, it is by far the easiest to break. Obviously, we hope that continues to be the case.