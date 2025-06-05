Why Some Scientists Believe Global Warming Is a Natural Cycle

Global warming remains one of the most contentious and widely discussed issues of our era. While the consensus among climate scientists points to human-induced greenhouse gas emissions as the primary cause, a vocal minority argues otherwise.

These scientists contend that current climate changes reflect natural cycles that have occurred repeatedly throughout Earth’s history. They point to geological records, solar activity fluctuations, and oceanic patterns as evidence supporting their stance. This article explores the reasoning behind this perspective, highlighting key theories and evidence presented by those researchers who believe global warming primarily stems from natural processes.