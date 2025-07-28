Why Some People Never Get Sick—The Genetic Lottery That Creates Super Immune Systems

We all know someone who claims they never get sick—no matter the season, stress, or exposure. This remarkable resistance to illness is not just luck; scientists have discovered that certain individuals possess a unique combination of genetic mutations that supercharge their immune systems. Recent breakthroughs have revealed that these genetic factors can provide robust protection against common viruses and bacteria, making some people naturally resilient. Understanding the genetic lottery behind these super immune systems opens new doors in medical research, giving us clues about how our DNA shapes our health and immunity.