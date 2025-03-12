Why Smart People Doubt Darwin: 31 Creation Arguments That Won’t Go Away

The debate between creation and evolution touches something fundamental in how we understand our world. Despite evolution’s scientific backing, many people, including some scientists, find aspects of creation more naturally aligned with what they observe. Our brains constantly search for patterns, purpose, and design. When we look at the intricate machinery of a cell or ponder the vastness of the cosmos, something in us questions whether random processes alone could produce such wonders.
