The Quantum Spies: How Birds Use Physics That Einstein Called ‘Spooky’

Every year, birds traverse continents with astonishing precision, crossing oceans and deserts as if guided by an invisible map. For centuries, scientists puzzled over how these tiny creatures could navigate across vast, featureless expanses. The answer, it turns out, may lie in the realm of quantum physics—specifically, quantum entanglement. This phenomenon, which Albert Einstein famously dubbed “spooky action at a distance,” is now believed to play a critical role in how birds find their way. The intersection of cutting-edge physics and biology is opening new windows into the secret world of avian navigation.