Why Forests Around the World Are Suddenly Glowing at Night

Forests shrouded in darkness have long stirred the imagination, but recently, a new phenomenon has captured global attention: entire woodlands glowing eerily at night. From Southeast Asia to the Americas, mysterious sightings of radiant trees and shimmering undergrowth have left locals and scientists alike both awestruck and puzzled. What lies behind this spellbinding light? Experts suggest a blend of scientific, environmental, and biological factors could be at play. As curiosity mounts, we delve into what’s truly causing the world’s forests to light up after dusk.