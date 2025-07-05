Why Falls Become Deadlier After 65: The Balance Science No One Explains

Every year, millions of older adults suffer falls that can quickly turn deadly or life-changing.

What many don’t realize is that after age 65, even a seemingly minor slip can result in devastating injuries or long-term complications. This isn’t just bad luck—there’s a complex web of biological, neurological, and environmental factors at play, silently increasing risk as we age. Understanding the hidden science behind balance and falls is crucial, not just for seniors, but for everyone who cares about aging well and safely.