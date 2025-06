Sleep may feel like a pause button, but beneath your closed eyes, your body is hard at work. While consciousness drifts away, a series of intricate biological processes spring into action—each crucial for keeping you healthy and thriving. From repairing damaged cells to regulating vital hormones, sleep is an active, restorative time for both body and mind. These nightly miracles are proof that sleep is one of the most dynamic states of life, setting the stage for your best possible tomorrow.