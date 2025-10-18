When the Sun Almost Ended Civilization: The 1859 Solar Storm

The 1859 solar storm, known as the Carrington Event, stands as the most intense geomagnetic storm ever recorded. (britannica.com) On September 1, 1859, British astronomer Richard Carrington observed a massive solar flare, which was followed by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that reached Earth in just 17.6 hours. (space.com) This event caused widespread auroras and disrupted telegraph systems globally, highlighting the Sun’s potential to impact Earth’s technological infrastructure. (history.com)