What is Resting Heart Rate and Why is it Important for Your Health?

Resting heart rate (RHR) is the number of times your heart beats per minute while you’re at complete rest—typically measured after waking up and before engaging in any activity. This simple yet powerful measure can reveal a lot about your cardiovascular health and overall fitness level. A healthy RHR often signals that your heart is functioning efficiently, while unusual patterns may indicate underlying health problems. By monitoring RHR regularly, you gain valuable insight into your body’s condition, helping with early detection of potential issues and supporting proactive disease prevention.