We’re Rolling Our Eyes At How Ridiculous these Vintage Technology Ads Are

After seeing these hilarious ads that promote expensive technology, we realize we’ve come a long way. It’s humorous that people went this far as to create and build these sorts of inventions. Most of them probably didn’t even work, hence the reason they’re now obsolete. In any case, we can thank them for paving the way to the technology we have today. Without these beginnings of trial and error, we would never have our new iPhones or MacBook Airs. We had to start somewhere, and at the very least, we get a good laugh out of it.

Commodore 64

We can see right through hilarious ads that claim to save you a bunch of money. Though obsolete, this ad is still one of the funniest we’ve seen. If you read the small print, it first grabs you by claiming you can get $2,000 worth of capabilities for your Commodore 64. They say it’ll “open up a whole new world of hardware and software for you!” Then it lists a bunch of perks that are completely obsolete today. Look at that huge, hunky piece of technology! It’s laughable compared to what we have today (Mashable).