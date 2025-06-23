We’re building life from scratch: 27 biological processes recreated in laboratories

The pursuit of recreating life’s fundamental processes is transforming both biology and biotechnology. Across the globe, scientists are successfully reconstructing complex biological systems in meticulously controlled laboratory settings. These achievements offer remarkable insights into the origins of life, the mechanisms that drive living organisms, and the immense potential for designing custom-built life forms. In this article, we explore 27 pivotal biological processes that have been synthetically replicated, illuminating the ingenuity, promise, and profound implications of these groundbreaking breakthroughs.