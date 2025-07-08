Webb Telescope Discovers Most Distant Galaxy Ever Seen, From 280 Million Years After Big Bang

Peering deeper into the universe than ever before, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have unveiled a galaxy from just 280 million years after the Big Bang. This extraordinary discovery shatters previous records and brings us closer to understanding the universe’s earliest moments. By capturing light from such ancient times, Webb offers a rare glimpse into the era known as the “cosmic dawn,” when the first galaxies began to illuminate the darkness. Each breakthrough like this redraws the map of our cosmic origins and deepens humanity’s quest to unravel the mysteries of creation.