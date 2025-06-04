US Set to Kill Off Tech That Cuts Car Engines at Red Lights

The debate over the elimination of start/stop technology in vehicles is heating up in the United States. This technology, designed to conserve fuel by shutting off engines during stops, has recently come under scrutiny. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has indicated a shift in policy, suggesting this technology may soon be phased out. Public opinion is divided: some drivers appreciate the environmental benefits, while others find the constant engine restarts inconvenient. As discussions unfold, the nation is watching closely to see how this decision will impact both drivers and the environment.