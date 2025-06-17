Unveiling the Mysteries of Dark Matter: Surprising Facts and Theories Shaping Modern Physics

Dark matter stands as one of the universe’s most profound enigmas, silently shaping the cosmos while remaining hidden from direct observation. Its invisible presence weaves through galaxies, binding them together with a gravitational grip that cannot be explained by visible matter alone. Despite making up the majority of the universe’s mass, dark matter has eluded every attempt to detect it directly. Scientists across the globe are engaged in an unrelenting quest to uncover its true nature, knowing that solving this mystery could revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos.