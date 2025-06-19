Unexpected Underwater Structures in South Pacific Offer New Clues to Plate Tectonics Dynamics

Beneath the vast expanse of the South Pacific, a new chapter in geological discovery is unfolding. Recent surveys using cutting-edge sonar and seismic imaging have revealed unexpected underwater structures, challenging long-held assumptions about how Earth’s tectonic plates move and interact. These findings are prompting geologists to rethink the dynamic processes that shape our planet’s crust. In this article, we delve into the mysteries uncovered beneath the ocean and explore what these revolutionary discoveries mean for our understanding of plate tectonics and Earth’s ever-changing surface.