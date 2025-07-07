Home Top Stories Top 15 Weirdest Things Scientists Have Ever Found Inside the Human Body
Top 15 Weirdest Things Scientists Have Ever Found Inside the Human Body

By Trista - July 7, 2025

The human body is a marvel of biology, but sometimes it also becomes a vessel for the utterly unexpected. Over the years, scientists and doctors have uncovered bizarre foreign objects during surgeries and examinations—some the result of accidents, some from unusual medical conditions, and others due to sheer human error. These discoveries not only challenge our understanding of medicine, but also spark the imagination with just how unpredictable life (and anatomy) can be. From the strange to the downright shocking, here are the weirdest things ever found inside the human body.

1. A Live Eel

In a truly astonishing case, doctors in China discovered a live eel wriggling inside a patient’s intestine. The eel had reportedly been inserted for traditional folk medicinal reasons, but its journey caused severe internal injuries before it was removed. Such incidents are extremely rare, yet they serve as a vivid reminder of the dangers that come with inserting live animals into the human body. [Source: The Guardian]

2. A Growing Plant

In Russia, surgeons were stunned to discover a fir tree sapling sprouting inside a man’s lung. Initially suspected to be a tumor, the mass was actually a 5cm-long tree, believed to have grown from an inhaled seed. This bizarre case demonstrates how life can take root in the most unlikely places—even within the human body itself. [Source: NBC News]

3. Surgical Instruments

Sometimes, the human body hides more than just biological surprises—surgical instruments like sponges, clamps, or even scissors have been accidentally left inside patients following operations. These ‘retained surgical items’ may go unnoticed for months or even years, occasionally leading to pain, infection, or other serious complications. Such incidents highlight the critical importance of surgical safety protocols in modern medicine. [Source: Mayo Clinic]

4. A Concrete-like Tumor

In a remarkable case from Colombia, doctors found a calcified tumor in a woman’s abdomen—so hardened it resembled concrete. This phenomenon, called lithopedion or “stone baby,” happens when a fetus dies and calcifies outside the uterus. Though exceedingly rare, these cases are both medically fascinating and visually striking. [Source: BMJ Case Reports]

5. A Tooth in the Nose

When a man complained of chronic nosebleeds, doctors discovered a fully formed tooth growing inside his nasal cavity. This rare phenomenon, called an ectopic tooth, occurs when teeth develop in abnormal locations due to developmental quirks. Although unusual, such cases remind us that the human body can truly surprise. [Source: Live Science]

6. A Garden Slug

In England, doctors were astonished to find a live garden slug inside a young boy’s lung. The child had likely inhaled the slug while playing outdoors, resulting in persistent coughing and respiratory distress. Though cases like this are extremely rare, they highlight the strange ways nature can find its way into our bodies. [Source: BBC News]

7. A Dandelion Seed Head

In China, doctors discovered a dandelion seed head growing inside a toddler’s ear canal. The seed had sprouted, taking advantage of the ear’s warmth and moisture, and eventually required surgical removal. This peculiar case is a striking example of how even the smallest seeds can find unexpected places to grow. [Source: CNN]

8. A Rusty Nail

In an unusual medical case, X-rays revealed a rusty nail lodged in a man’s lung—a discovery made years after it was likely inhaled during construction work. Astoundingly, the man experienced only occasional discomfort, despite the foreign object. Such incidents of inhaling large objects are exceptionally rare in adults. [Source: Daily Mail]

9. A Dental Drill Bit

Following a routine dental procedure, one patient’s lingering chest pain led to a shocking discovery: a dental drill bit lodged in his lung. The tiny tool was most likely inhaled during treatment. Fortunately, swift medical intervention prevented any serious complications. This case highlights the unexpected risks that can crop up even in everyday procedures. [Source: Medical News Today]

10. A Mobile Phone

In a remarkable example of contraband concealment, some prisoners have attempted to smuggle mobile phones by swallowing them. One such case required surgical intervention when a phone became lodged in a man’s stomach, posing serious risks of internal injury. These extreme measures not only endanger health but also showcase the creative—and dangerous—lengths people will go to hide prohibited items. [Source: The Telegraph]

11. Keys and Coins

Swallowing objects like keys and coins is a common childhood mishap, but adults—especially those with certain psychiatric conditions—can be affected too. These foreign bodies can create dangerous blockages in the digestive tract and often require endoscopic or surgical removal. The frequency of such incidents underscores the unpredictable nature of both curiosity and human behavior. [Source: Cleveland Clinic]

12. A Vibrating Sex Toy

Emergency rooms around the world sometimes encounter cases where a vibrating sex toy has been accidentally or intentionally inserted and become stuck inside the body. Extraction can be complex, occasionally requiring surgery—especially when batteries add the risk of chemical burns or leakage. Surprisingly, such incidents are more common than most people realize, highlighting the importance of safety and caution. [Source: Vice]

13. A Ballpoint Pen

In a truly peculiar case, a woman unknowingly carried a ballpoint pen in her stomach for 25 years after accidentally swallowing it. Even more astounding, the pen was still able to write when finally removed. This case illustrates how seemingly harmless objects can remain inert inside the body for decades. [Source: BMJ]

14. A Sewing Needle in the Brain

In a case that left doctors astonished, a sewing needle was discovered lodged in a man’s brain—likely inserted during infancy, possibly as the result of foul play. Remarkably, the man exhibited no symptoms, highlighting the brain’s extraordinary capacity to adapt to foreign objects over time. This story is a sobering yet fascinating reminder of the body’s resilience. [Source: The Lancet]

15. A Parasitic Worm

In Australia, doctors made a shocking discovery: a live roundworm wriggling in a woman’s brain. The parasite is believed to have migrated from her digestive tract, making this an exceptionally rare instance of zoonotic disease transmission. This unsettling case serves as a powerful reminder of the hidden risks associated with improper food handling and the unpredictable nature of parasites. [Source: BBC News]

Conclusion

The sheer variety of strange and unexpected objects discovered inside the human body is a testament to both human curiosity and the unpredictability of life. Thanks to advances in medical imaging and surgical techniques, doctors are now better equipped than ever to solve these medical mysteries. These remarkable cases reveal not only the resilience of the human body, but also the unique challenges and surprises that healthcare professionals face every day.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you have health concerns or experience unusual symptoms, always consult a qualified healthcare provider. Stay curious, but stay safe!

