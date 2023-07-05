Times Technology Stood The Test Of Time

There’s a reason inventors made technology with quality in mind, otherwise, no one would buy it. They can survive the wear and tear of human touch. That’s why your mouse or keyboard is older than your pet dog. Without technology, we’d live a very different life to the one we live in today. It’s kept us connected and in communication with each other, and even if a family member is across the world, you can keep in touch with them through your phone. It turns out technology can last a lot longer than expected, so you might not be surprised to learn your grandpa is still using a computer from the 1980s or your Gameboy from the 1990s still turns on. It’s time to head into your attic and grab that old piece of technology taking up space, it might just work.

Grandpa’s Computer

Computers can last several decades, especially if you do a good job taking care of them. This Reddit user’s grandpa still uses their decades-old computer for simple things like typing, printing, and storing information. If it still works, why would you get rid of it? And if he doesn’t need a more complex system, then there’s no need to spend money on another computer, although we can’t imagine how fast this one runs (Reddit).