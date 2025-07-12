This Super-Earth 137 Light-Years Away Could Harbor Life

In January 2024, NASA announced a remarkable discovery: a planet named TOI-715 b, orbiting a star just 137 light-years from Earth. What makes this world so compelling is its location—right within its star’s habitable zone, where conditions may allow liquid water to exist. This find has reignited excitement among astronomers, as TOI-715 b could be a promising candidate in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life. The discovery invites us to imagine the possibilities of life on distant worlds, and it marks a significant milestone in humanity’s quest to answer the age-old question: Are we alone?