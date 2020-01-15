This Study about Processing Numbers Proves Dogs are Smarter than Expected

People look at their dogs and might see nothing more than pets. However, they are companions who keep our homes safe and provide us with companionship during those quiet moments. Yet still, these furry friends are even more than that! It would surprise some people to discover that their dogs are actually more intelligent than they are given credit.

This notion is more than just being disciplined and knowing several tricks. It is about the cognitive functions of a dog’s brain and the fact that the same areas of the brain light up in their head that do in a human’s brain as well when exposed to certain stimuli. That means they can recognize numbers like humans, and much more.