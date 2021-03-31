Sometimes, this world can be really terrible. Random wildfires, pandemics, and more violence than you can possibly shake a stick at. However, other times, it is clear that we live on the greatest planet in the universe. How can this be? It is down to our mind-blowing nature! There are some amazing things out there to check out, and it seems like Reddit is trying to make that known in a major way.

A specific Reddit forum that we cannot list the name of (due to a curse word in it) has been posting cool stuff from nature for quite some time now. We decided to discuss some of the mind-blowing nature images they have been posting in the forum. That said, sit back and enjoy as we go through some of the coolest things nature on Earth has produced!

The Tips Of Icebergs

While the Earth is getting warmer thanks to Climate Change, icebergs are still present all over the planet in cooler waters. In fact, depending on the time of year, they could be right in the middle of an ocean. Usually, large icebergs like what you see here will last around 3,000 years! Also, you might see large icebergs here but it’s actually just the tip of them. Many are unaware that 90% of an iceberg will be located underwater, not above it.