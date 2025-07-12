Home Technology 15 Reasons Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Has Been Such a Flop
15 Reasons Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Has Been Such a Flop

By Joe Burgett - July 12, 2025

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, the world watched in awe. The futuristic design and bold promises captured headlines and ignited imaginations, setting expectations sky-high. However, as the dust settled and deliveries began, reality failed to match the initial excitement. What was once hyped as a revolutionary game-changer has instead seen a lukewarm response from buyers and critics alike.

What happened to the electric truck that was supposed to redefine the automotive landscape? While some might blame Elon Musk’s work in the American government for the decline in cybertruck sales, the truck sales weren’t great even before this.

Let’s examine the main key reasons behind the Cybertruck’s “unexpected” flop.

1. Polarizing Design

The Cybertruck’s sharp, angular exterior immediately set it apart from other pickups—but not always in a good way. While some fans embraced its futuristic look, many mainstream truck buyers were turned off by its radical aesthetic. Unlike competitors such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, which blends innovation with familiar styling, Tesla’s bold choice proved divisive. This polarizing design has left the Cybertruck struggling to appeal to the broad audience needed for commercial success.

2. Production Delays

Tesla’s Cybertruck suffered from chronic production delays, repeatedly missing promised delivery dates. These setbacks frustrated early reservation holders and chipped away at consumer confidence. With each announced delay, excitement waned and skepticism grew. The inability to deliver on time not only damaged Tesla’s reputation but also allowed competitors to gain ground in the electric truck market.

3. Overhyped Promises

Elon Musk’s bold claims about the Cybertruck—like bulletproof windows and industry-shattering specs—set expectations sky-high. When these promises didn’t fully materialize, disappointment quickly set in. By raising the bar so high, Tesla created an environment where anything less than perfection felt like a letdown, fueling criticism and skepticism from both fans and industry experts.

4. Quality Control Issues

Persistent quality control problems have plagued the Cybertruck since its launch. Owners and reviewers have reported uneven panel gaps, misaligned doors, and inconsistent finishes—issues that echo past complaints about other Tesla models. These problems have raised serious doubts about Tesla’s manufacturing standards. Such visible flaws undermine consumer confidence and suggest that Tesla still struggles to achieve the level of reliability expected from a mainstream automaker.

5. Lack of Practical Features

Despite its futuristic appeal, the Cybertruck overlooks practical necessities that traditional truck buyers expect. The absence of conventional side mirrors and a bed design that complicates loading and storage make it less functional as a work vehicle. These omissions have left utility-focused customers skeptical, as the truck’s design choices seem to prioritize style over everyday usability, making it a tough sell to those who need a reliable tool for tough jobs.

6. High Price Point

The Cybertruck’s starting price has soared far above Tesla’s initial promises, largely due to rising production costs. The final price tag shocked many early fans and alienated budget-conscious buyers. Compared to more affordable rivals, the Cybertruck’s cost makes it a less attractive option, especially for truck shoppers looking for value and practicality in the emerging electric vehicle market.

Currently, the Cybertruck sells for about $80,000. You also still have to order and wait a few months to get one, unless a place selling Tesla vehicles already has one. The average pickup truck, even among the new electric or hybrid options from Ford & Chevrolet are no more than $40,000 to $60,000. Depending on if you choose 2 or 4 wheel drive. Making their trucks enormously cheaper, and especially easier to find.

7. Limited Range and Charging

For many, the reality of the Cybertruck’s range hasn’t matched the hype. Real-world testing has revealed a driving range that falls short of initial promises, especially when hauling heavy loads or driving in harsh conditions. The limited charging infrastructure, particularly in rural or remote areas, further hampers its practicality for long trips. Compared to competitors like the Rivian R1T, the Cybertruck struggles to convince buyers who prioritize dependable, long-distance capability.

The Rivian R1T gets around 420 miles on one charge as a truck. The Cybertruck, at best, gets around 366 miles on one charge. While this is clearly showing the Rivian option as better, the price tag is pretty high for it, too. Both also suffer the current issue of lacking many electric charging stations. However, the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill included measures to build more of these around the country.

8. Underwhelming Performance

Despite Tesla’s bold claims, the Cybertruck’s real-world performance has not always impressed. User reviews and tests point to acceleration and towing numbers that fall short of expectations. While still competitive, these shortcomings have disappointed buyers who expected the Cybertruck to dominate rivals in every category, further dampening enthusiasm for Tesla’s polarizing pickup.

9. Safety Concerns

The Cybertruck’s rigid stainless steel exterior may look tough, but it has triggered significant safety concerns. Experts and regulators worry that the truck’s unyielding body could pose a greater risk to pedestrians and other vehicles in a collision. Additionally, early crash test expectations have been underwhelming, with speculation that the Cybertruck might not perform as well as traditional trucks in safety evaluations. The infamous window demo mishap became a viral symbol of over-promise and under-deliver when it comes to safety expectations. These concerns have made some buyers hesitant, casting a shadow over the truck’s appeal.

10. Weak After-Sales Support

Owning a Cybertruck can be challenging due to limited service center availability and ongoing parts shortages. Many owners have reported long wait times for repairs and difficulty accessing trained technicians, reflecting broader concerns about Tesla’s after-sales infrastructure. This lack of reliable support frustrates customers and raises doubts about long-term ownership, especially for those who rely on their trucks for daily work or travel.

11. Missed Fleet and Commercial Market

Commercial fleets represent a critical segment of the truck market, but the Cybertruck has largely missed this opportunity. Its unconventional design, lack of practical features, and unproven reliability have failed to attract businesses that prioritize durability, serviceability, and cost-effectiveness.

Established models, with proven track records and strong manufacturer support, remain the preferred choice for fleet operators. As a result, Tesla has lost ground in a crucial area where long-term sales growth is often determined.

12. Regulatory Hurdles

The Cybertruck has struggled to clear regulatory barriers, especially in international markets. Meeting strict safety and emissions standards has proven difficult, leading to delayed launches and restricting the vehicle’s global appeal. These regulatory issues have limited the Cybertruck’s reach, making it harder for Tesla to capitalize on demand outside North America and stalling the brand’s global ambitions.

13. Intense Competition

As the electric truck market has grown, established automakers like Ford and Rivian have seized the opportunity. Their electric pickups, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, offer familiar styling, proven reliability, and practical features—qualities that resonate with traditional truck buyers. While Tesla generated early buzz, these competitors quickly captured market share with products that better balance innovation and usability. The Cybertruck’s unique approach has left it struggling to keep pace in this increasingly crowded segment.

14. Questionable Marketing Tactics

Tesla’s reliance on viral stunts and hype-driven marketing created intense anticipation, but also set the stage for disappointment. As headline-grabbing promises went unfulfilled and public blunders went viral, consumers became skeptical of the brand’s claims. This unconventional approach, once a strength, ultimately backfired as trust eroded and potential buyers questioned whether the Cybertruck could truly deliver on the spectacle.

15. Shifting Consumer Preferences

Today’s truck buyers are increasingly seeking sustainability, comfort, and real-world utility in their vehicles. While the Cybertruck’s radical design and features may appeal to a niche audience, it fails to align with mainstream trends prioritizing eco-friendliness, cabin comfort, and versatile functionality. As competitors respond directly to these evolving consumer priorities, the Cybertruck risks being left behind, unable to meet the changing demands of a modern truck market.

The Tesla Cybertruck Will Likely Always Struggle

The Cybertruck’s flop is the result of a perfect storm: divisive design, broken promises, production woes, and fierce competition all played a part. Tesla’s journey with the Cybertruck offers a clear lesson for automakers: innovation must be balanced with reliability, practicality, and trust.

As the electric truck market evolves, success will depend on listening to consumer needs and delivering on promises. Perhaps the Cybertruck’s struggles will inspire the next generation of electric vehicles to get it right.

