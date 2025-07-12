15 Reasons Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Has Been Such a Flop

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, the world watched in awe. The futuristic design and bold promises captured headlines and ignited imaginations, setting expectations sky-high. However, as the dust settled and deliveries began, reality failed to match the initial excitement. What was once hyped as a revolutionary game-changer has instead seen a lukewarm response from buyers and critics alike.



What happened to the electric truck that was supposed to redefine the automotive landscape? While some might blame Elon Musk’s work in the American government for the decline in cybertruck sales, the truck sales weren’t great even before this.



Let’s examine the main key reasons behind the Cybertruck’s “unexpected” flop.