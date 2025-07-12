The Protein That Lets Memories Last Forever – KIBRA’s Role in Long-Term Memory

Long-term memory shapes who we are, holding the stories, skills, and emotions that define our lives. Yet for decades, scientists have puzzled over how our brains preserve memories for years—or even a lifetime. What secret mechanism allows fleeting moments to become lasting imprints in our minds? The search for answers has led researchers to a surprising discovery: a protein called KIBRA. Once obscure, KIBRA is now at the forefront of memory research, promising to reveal how memories endure. This article explores the remarkable journey from mystery to breakthrough.