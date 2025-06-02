This Massive Canal Between the U.S. and Mexico Sounds Amazing – Until You See the Hidden Costs

Imagine a massive canal stretching between the U.S. and Mexico, offering a shortcut for maritime trade and opening up new economic opportunities for both nations. The mere concept stirs excitement among business leaders and policymakers who envision a bustling waterway that could rival the Panama Canal.



This ambitious project promises to invigorate trade routes, reduce shipping times, and enhance economic growth. It has captured the imagination of many, presenting a vision of prosperity and cooperation across borders. However, as we delve deeper, the hidden costs and potential downsides become significant considerations that cannot be ignored.