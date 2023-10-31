This Advice from Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Boost Your Brainpower

Neil deGrasse Tyson, a renowned astrophysicist and science communicator, possesses a unique ability to seamlessly bridge the realms of science and philosophy. His insights and wisdom not only stimulate intellectual curiosity but also offer profound philosophical reflections on the universe and our place within it. In the following discussion, we explore how Tyson’s advice transcends the boundaries of scientific inquiry, enhancing our understanding of the cosmos and expanding our philosophical horizons, ultimately boosting our brainpower in the process.

Rethink Your Burial

Depending on your religion, you might already know what you want to do with your body after you die. And even though it’s a sad thought, it’s something that every living being on earth has to think about, at some point. Neil deGrasse Tyson beautifully puts his desires, and says, “I would request that my body in death be buried not cremated so that the energy content contained within it gets returned to the earth so that flora and fauna can dine upon it, just as I have dined upon flora and fauna during my lifetime.” Thinking about your soul and energy returning to the earth is a beautiful way to think about the afterlife, and might make it seem less scary than it has to be (Your Dictionary).