These Contact Lenses Let You See in Complete Darkness (And Work 60x Better With Eyes Shut)

Imagine slipping in a pair of contact lenses and instantly seeing the world—even when it’s pitch black. This is no longer science fiction, thanks to a groundbreaking fusion of nanotechnology and human biology. Researchers have engineered contact lenses that grant users the power to see in total darkness, opening doors to extraordinary possibilities. Published in May 2024, this key study marks a pivotal moment in vision enhancement, setting the stage for a future where night vision is seamlessly embedded in our everyday sight.