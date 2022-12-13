These Animal Species Don’t Live Near Each Other But Are Eerily Similar

If we look at evolution over a long period, it’s fascinating to see how much has changed through human and animal life. We do share 96% of our DNA with apes! Humans aren’t the only ones that have evolved, though. Scientists have discovered animals living thousands of miles away from each other are eerily similar. There’s even a term for it: convergent evolution. According to Brittanica, “these environments, therefore, exert similar pressures on the evolution of the animals living in each. As a result, unrelated species may be similar in many ways.

This phenomenon is called convergent evolution, or convergence.” Animals that fill similar roles in the ecosystem have similar characteristics, and the process is incredibly remarkable. If we look at the entire earth as a whole, we see that there are numerous examples of convergent evolution to look at, even if the similarities are striking and feel a but eery.

Mole And Marsupial Mole

Even though both of these species live nowhere near each other, they are eerily similar. But even though they’re mostly the same, they have one huge difference which officially makes them separate animals. These two are similar to the sugar glider and flying squirrel. The sugar glider is a nocturnal possum and the flying squirrel is a rodent. The flying squirrel does not fly. Researchers have found that “the Australian marsupial mole, as the name indicates, is indeed a marsupial while the standard North American mole is placental (like humans). As PBS states, both species “burrow through soft soil to find and eat insects” and have a “streamlined body shape” with “modified forelimbs for digging.” It’s incredibly fascinating that both animals are so eerily similar but live on separate continents, thousands of miles apart. Australia keeps surprising us with examples of convergent evolution like this one (Ranker).