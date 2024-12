Ever felt your brain could use a playful tune-up? Well, you’re in luck! The world is bursting with astonishing facts that prove truth really can be stranger than fiction. From planets that bend the rules of time to critters with superpowers you never dreamed of, these 65 science gems will delight curious minds of all ages. We’re talking diamond rain, animal oddities, cosmic races, and more. Get ready to marvel at the wonders lurking in every corner of the universe.