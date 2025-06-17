These 25 Ancient Plants Have Witnessed Centuries of History

Across continents and eras, ancient plants have stood as silent witnesses to humanity’s unfolding story. Their roots reach deep into the earth—and into history—surviving countless generations, dramatic climate shifts, and the rise and fall of civilizations. These enduring species not only shaped the landscapes around them but also played vital roles in myth, medicine, and culture. Today, their presence offers us an extraordinary connection to the distant past, reminding us of nature’s remarkable resilience and the intricate tapestry of life that continues to evolve.