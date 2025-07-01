The Virus Living in Your Body Right Now That’s Actually Keeping You Alive

When most people hear the word virus, they think of illness and infection. But what if some viruses are actually essential to your health? Right now, trillions of beneficial viruses—especially a group called bacteriophages—are living inside your body, quietly helping you stay alive. Unlike the notorious germs that make headlines, these hidden allies work behind the scenes to support your well-being. Curious how these microscopic guardians operate? Let’s take a closer look at the crucial roles they play in maintaining your health.