Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, a lot of video game companies had to work their butts off to get already scheduled games completed. Yet many did still have to be delayed. While many were not delayed for long, other major games were pushed back and their release dates ended up changing. The reason for that change was quite clear. They could never hope to meet their schedule goal and still put out a quality game. This meant that games that might have come out in 2021 were moved to a future date. Now, we have some major video game releases in 2022 alone!

It is likely some still will be moved to 2023 that were major anticipated titles. For example, in spite of its preview at the Video Game Awards, Marvel’s Wolverine will end up getting a Spring 2023 release date. The same team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games, are behind it. That same studio is also making a sequel to their original Spider-Man game, which is now due out in 2023 too. Ideally, they would have wanted one of them to come out in 2022 instead. Yet plans changed to give gamers what they deserved. In spite of some moving up to next year, several amazing games are still coming in 2022. Let’s dive into them!

Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software (Warner Bros. Interactive)

Avalanche Software (Warner Bros. Interactive) Release Date: Fall 2022

Hogwarts Legacy dealt with some misinformation in the beginning, as most assumed it was only going to be released on PC. Yet that is not true, as it will release on all major consoles. That includes the last-gen consoles, PS4 and Xbox One. This game is highly anticipated for obvious reasons. We’re going to get to be part of this Wizarding World in an action RPG! The game is even set in the 1800s, which means we will be well ahead of the timeline from previous movies. That includes not only the Harry Potter franchise of films but also those of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The Harry Potter films were essentially set in the modern-day they came out while Fantastic Beasts were set in the early 1900s. Therefore, we will have a brand new story and world that won’t involve future characters.

At least, not as they are from the movies. Since this is an RPG, the player will be a student at Hogwarts. Players will get to have complete control over their appearance, even down to choosing if they are a wizard or witch. Each player will get to even choose the “House” they are part of, as well as attend classes. This is going to be a vast open-world involving not just the school, but also the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village! You will get to cast spells, make potions, tame magic beasts, and master combat abilities. Here’s also hoping we’ll get to play Quidditch too. On top of that, the game has a mortality system that will play a major role in the game, so try not to get into it with the Dementors until you’re ready.