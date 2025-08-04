Home Environmental The Scientists Who Tried to Talk to Plants—And Thought They Talked Back: 15 Bizarre Botanical Experiments
The Scientists Who Tried to Talk to Plants—And Thought They Talked Back: 15 Bizarre Botanical Experiments

By Trista - August 4, 2025

Plants have long been a source of fascination—not just for their beauty or usefulness, but for their mysterious inner lives. Over the past century, some scientists and thinkers have gone to extraordinary lengths to uncover how plants sense, respond, and even communicate. From polygraph tests to musical serenades, here are 15 of the most bizarre botanical experiments where researchers attempted to talk to plants—and sometimes, believed the plants answered back. Discover more about plant perception at the Scientific American and the Encyclopedia Britannica.

1. Cleve Backster and the Polygraph Test

The Scientists Who Tried to Talk to Plants—And Thought They Talked Back: 15 Bizarre Botanical Experiments
Cleve Backster using a lie detector on a household philodendron. Source: Gay Pauley – He Tests Plants For Their Fears, Anxieties! Salt Lake City Deseret News. 27 March, 1969 / Wikipedia

In 1966, polygraph expert Cleve Backster attached a lie detector to a dracaena plant and claimed the plant reacted emotionally. He believed plants could sense thoughts and feelings, sparking a wave of plant perception research. Although his experiments were criticized for lacking scientific rigor, they inspired further exploration into plant sentience. For more details on Backster’s unusual experiments and their legacy, visit Smithsonian Magazine.

2. The Secret Life of Plants by Peter Tompkins and Christopher Bird

Source: Amazon
Source: Amazon

Tompkins and Bird’s 1973 bestseller, The Secret Life of Plants, popularized stories of plants responding to music, emotion, and even distant human thoughts. Although scientists criticized the book for lacking empirical evidence, it captivated the public and inspired generations to contemplate the consciousness of flora. Explore the book’s impact and the ongoing debate about plant perception at The Atlantic.

3. Dorothy Retallack’s Musical Plant Experiments

Source: Amazon
Source: Amazon

In the 1970s, Dorothy Retallack conducted experiments by playing different genres of music to plants in a controlled environment. She observed that classical and jazz music promoted healthy growth, while rock music seemed to cause wilting and stunted development. Although her findings were anecdotal and remain controversial, her work continues to shape the conversation around how plants might respond to sound. For more about Retallack’s fascinating musical experiments, visit NPR.

4. Jagadish Chandra Bose’s Electrical Response Studies

Indian physicist J.C. Bose (seen here) at the University of Calcutta, flared out the end of a waveguide, demonstrating the horn antenna. Source: Wikipedia
Indian physicist J.C. Bose (seen here) at the University of Calcutta, flared out the end of a waveguide, demonstrating the horn antenna. Source: Wikipedia

In the early 1900s, Indian scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose used highly sensitive instruments to detect electrical impulses in plants, proposing that they possess nervous systems akin to those of animals. His groundbreaking research challenged existing views and laid the foundation for the field of plant neurobiology. Bose’s innovative experiments continue to inspire scientists exploring plant communication and response mechanisms. Read more about his contributions at Nature.

5. The Talking Trees of South Africa

Source: Wikipedia
Source: Wikipedia

In the 1980s, researchers discovered that acacia trees in South Africa released ethylene gas when grazed by animals. This airborne chemical warned neighboring trees, prompting them to produce bitter compounds as a defense mechanism. The finding was a groundbreaking demonstration of chemical communication between plants. To learn more about how plants talk to each other, read the Scientific American coverage.

6. The Effect of Words on Rice and Plants (Masaru Emoto’s Experiments)

Source: NeuroLogica
Source: NeuroLogica

Japanese researcher Masaru Emoto conducted experiments claiming that positive words and intentions could impact the growth of rice and plants. His controversial studies suggested that plants might respond to human emotions or spoken words, but they have been widely criticized for lacking scientific rigor and controls. Despite skepticism from the scientific community, Emoto’s ideas continue to intrigue the public. For a critical perspective on his experiments, see the Skeptical review at Science-Based Medicine.

7. The Philodendron that ‘Heard’ a Murder

Photo by Harry Cooke on Pexels
Photo by Harry Cooke on Pexels

Expanding on Cleve Backster’s experiments, some researchers claimed a philodendron plant ‘witnessed’ a staged crime and reacted to the presence of the ‘murderer’ with measurable electrical signals. These sensational claims stirred public imagination, but subsequent scientific attempts to replicate the findings consistently failed. For more insights and skepticism surrounding these experiments, read the coverage at The Guardian.

8. The Myth of Talking to Plants for Growth

Photo by Mike Jones on Pexels
Photo by Mike Jones on Pexels

The idea that talking to plants helps them grow is a widely held belief. Some studies, such as those conducted by the Royal Horticultural Society, indicate that carbon dioxide from human breath may provide a slight benefit to plants. However, there is little scientific evidence supporting the notion that words or emotional affection alone significantly influence plant growth. For a detailed exploration of this myth, visit the BBC.

9. Michael Pollan’s ‘Intelligent’ Pea Plant Maze

Source: Amazon
Source: Amazon

Journalist Michael Pollan drew attention to experiments in which pea plants learned to associate a gentle breeze with the presence of light, growing toward the breeze even without light present. This finding suggested a form of basic associative learning in plants. While the experiment didn’t involve ‘talking,’ it revealed an unexpected level of adaptability. For more on this intriguing research, read the article at The New Yorker.

10. Monica Gagliano’s Plant Memory Research

Mimosa pudica in September. Source: Wikipedia
Mimosa pudica in September. Source: Wikipedia

Monica Gagliano conducted experiments with mimosa pudica, demonstrating that plants could ‘remember’ and eventually ignore repeated harmless drops, displaying a type of learning once thought exclusive to animals. This groundbreaking research challenged traditional views of plant behavior and suggested plants possess a form of memory. For further details on Gagliano’s remarkable findings, visit Scientific American.

11. The Sonic Bloom Theory

Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels

Inventor Dan Carlson developed the ‘Sonic Bloom’ method, which combines specific sound frequencies with a nutrient-rich foliar spray to stimulate plant growth. This technique has garnered a following among certain gardeners and enthusiasts, but scientific support for its effectiveness remains scarce. While anecdotal reports are plentiful, rigorous studies have yet to confirm its claims. For a critical examination of the Sonic Bloom theory and plant responses to sound, see the Skeptical Inquirer overview.

12. The ‘Plant Music’ Movement

Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels

Since the 1970s, creative inventors have wired plants to synthesizers, converting their bioelectric signals into music. These projects claim that plants can ‘play’ instruments or express moods through sound. While captivating and often used in artistic performances, such experiments lack scientific support and are considered more entertainment than research. To learn more about the intersection of plants and music technology, read the NPR feature.

13. Backster’s Remote Plant Communication Experiments

Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels

Cleve Backster expanded his polygraph research by asserting that plants could sense and react to the emotions of their ‘owners,’ even when separated by great distances. These claims of remote plant communication captured public imagination but have never been scientifically validated or replicated. For a critical perspective on Backster’s remote plant experiments and the skepticism surrounding them, visit the Skeptic’s Dictionary.

14. Plants Detecting Sound of Caterpillars Chewing

A curious caterpillar rests on an Arabidopsis leaf. | Photo by Lisa from Pexels on Pexels
A curious caterpillar rests on an Arabidopsis leaf. | Photo by Lisa from Pexels on Pexels

A 2014 study by the University of Missouri revealed that Arabidopsis plants could detect the sounds of caterpillars chewing on their leaves. In response, the plants increased their production of chemical defenses, demonstrating a remarkable ability to ‘hear’ and actively respond to threats. This finding offered new insight into plant sensory capabilities. For more on this fascinating research, see the National Geographic coverage.

15. The ‘Internet of Plants’ via Fungal Networks

Nutrient exchanges and communication between a mycorrhizal fungus and plants. Source: Wikipedia
Nutrient exchanges and communication between a mycorrhizal fungus and plants. Source: Wikipedia

Recent scientific discoveries reveal that plants use mycorrhizal fungi to send chemical and electrical signals underground, warning neighboring plants of threats or even sharing nutrients. This intricate web of communication, often called the ‘Wood Wide Web,’ stands as one of the most fascinating examples of plant ‘conversation’ in nature. The phenomenon highlights the complexity and connectivity of plant life. For a deeper look at this remarkable system, read the BBC explainer.

Conclusion

The Scientists Who Tried to Talk to Plants—And Thought They Talked Back: 15 Bizarre Botanical Experiments
A focused scientist examines a leafy green plant in a high-tech botanical laboratory, studying signals of plant communication. | Photo by RF._.studio _ on Pexels

From lie detectors to musical serenades, the quest to communicate with plants has produced some of science’s most imaginative—and controversial—experiments. While many of these claims lack rigorous proof, their legacy lies in expanding our understanding of plant behavior and sparking debate about consciousness, communication, and scientific boundaries. As research continues, the mysterious inner lives of plants offer fertile ground for both skepticism and wonder. For further reading, visit Nature and BBC.

