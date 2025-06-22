The Science Behind Morning Routines: How Starting Your Day Right Improves Mental Health

In recent years, morning routines have captured the attention of both wellness enthusiasts and scientists alike. No longer seen as mere habits, these daily rituals are now recognized as powerful tools for shaping our mental health. A growing body of research suggests that how we start our day can set the tone for improved mood, reduced stress, and greater resilience. This article explores the science behind morning routines, uncovering how even small changes at sunrise can lead to significant, evidence-based benefits for psychological well-being.